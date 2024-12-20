Apostle Amoako Attah Prophesies Key Challenges for John Mahama Ahead of 2025 Presidency

Renowned Ghanaian prophet Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has made a series of bold declarations concerning former President John Dramani Mahama’s political future.

Speaking on Angel FM today, the Apostle revealed what he described as “God’s prophetic time,” foretelling events leading to Mahama’s return to power and the spiritual obstacles he must overcome.

Mahama’s Prophetic Path

Apostle Amoako Attah narrated a vision where he saw John Mahama symbolically adorned with the Ghanaian flag, with women laying their clothes for him to walk on—a gesture he interpreted as a sign of national support.

“I looked up and saw the name JDM written on the person, and I realized it was Mahama,” he said. The vision, according to the Apostle, is set to manifest fully in 2025.

He emphasized that Ghanaians might face challenges accepting the outcome of the upcoming election, but asserted that “the prophecy is locked,” urging believers to trust the divine process.

The Prophetic Cycle and the Portals

A significant part of the Apostle’s message focused on the concept of “portals” that Mahama must close before fully stepping into his role as Ghana’s next leader.

Apostle Amoako Attah described portals as “the womb of destiny that determines things,” highlighting that how Mahama crosses into 2024 and beyond will shape his leadership.

“There are three key portals that need to be closed by December 31, 2024,” he explained.

Among them, he identified sickness as a critical challenge, drawing parallels to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who faced severe health issues six months before his election.

Spiritual Preparations

The Apostle recounted his own intense spiritual practices, including an eight-day fast without food or water, to underscore the importance of spiritual discipline in overcoming challenges.

He urged Mahama to seek divine guidance and close these portals, warning that failure to do so could leave him vulnerable.

“How incoming President Mahama will cross over will determine his four years.

The prophetic cycle must be locked, otherwise, something else will be determined,” he warned.

The Legacy of Prophecy

Apostle Amoako Attah also likened Mahama’s political journey to that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he had prophesied about in 2019, predicting three assassination attempts and a tumultuous presidency.

He advised Mahama to pay close attention to the spiritual dynamics surrounding his leadership to ensure a smooth and impactful tenure.

As the 2024 elections approach, Apostle Amoako Attah’s prophecy has sparked conversations across Ghana, with many reflecting on its implications for the nation’s future.

Whether Mahama will heed the spiritual directives remains to be seen, but the Apostle’s message leaves no doubt about the stakes involved.