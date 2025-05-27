Apostle Amoako Attah Urges Ghanaians to Embrace Personal Accountability and National Development

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has called on Ghanaians to take full responsibility for the nation’s challenges and work collectively towards building a prosperous country, rather than blaming divine forces for man-made problems.

Speaking on Angel TV, the spiritual leader quoted the Qur’an 13:11, which states that “Allah will never change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves,” to highlight the need for internal transformation and social responsibility.

“God will not come and change the dollar rate for you. You bought goods at GHS16 when the dollar was at 10, and now you want to sell at an exorbitant profit. Is that God or greed?” he asked rhetorically.

According to him, the rot in society is a result of individuals prioritizing personal gain over collective wellbeing.

He challenged Ghanaians to stop glorifying foreign travel in search of better opportunities and instead channel their energies into improving local conditions. “When there are jobs here, no Ghanaian will want to travel. This is our land and we must make it better.”

Apostle Attah also spoke on the fusion of Eurocentric and Afrocentric religious ideals, urging the need for a gospel that inspires critical thinking and innovation.

“Organized religion has boxed Africans in. Our brains cannot function well to bring development unless we renew how we think.”

He emphasized the spiritual and biological link between humans and plants, arguing that sustainable living, rooted in the natural order, is essential for well-being. “Life is in the plant. You eat more meat, you die faster. Eat what God originally intended – the plants – and you live.”

His message comes at a time when economic hardships and moral questions continue to plague Ghana.

His call resonates with ongoing conversations about national identity, local empowerment, and the role of faith in development.