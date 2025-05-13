Apostle Amoako Attah Urges Ghanaians to Seize Emerging Financial Opportunities Amid Global Shifts

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, a respected spiritual leader, has called on Ghanaians to recognize the unique opportunities of the current season, emphasizing the importance of preparation and awareness in these transformative times.

Speaking on Angel FM today, Apostle Amoako Attah shared a message that highlighted the critical role of timing in human affairs. “Every season has a unique period and a thing for each person to do,” he said, drawing from Ecclesiastes, which warns that those who fail to understand their time are like fish caught in an evil net.

He noted that a significant door of opportunity opened a week ago, encouraging Ghanaians to be proactive and prepared, rather than missing out due to a lack of readiness. “It is better to prepare for an opportunity that is yet to come than to meet an opportunity you are not prepared for,” he urged.

Connecting the message to global events, Apostle Amoako Attah referenced former U.S. President Donald Trump’s first diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia and recent economic shifts, suggesting that these moves are part of a deliberate plan to reshape global financial systems.

“The dollar falling is a deliberate act by Trump,” he asserted, suggesting that this was a strategic move to counterbalance rising economic powers like China.

He also touched on the spiritual aspects of wealth and redemption, describing salvation as a ‘business terminology’ linked to the concept of buying back something valuable.

He cited the Bible’s account of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice, emphasizing the profound spiritual currency of blood as the highest form of payment in the spiritual realm.

In a piece of practical advice, Apostle Amoako Attah urged Ghanaians to invest in gold during this critical period, predicting that it would offer a stable hedge against financial uncertainties.

As the world continues to face rapid change, his message served as both a spiritual and economic call to action, reminding listeners that timing, preparation, and awareness are crucial for those seeking to thrive in the coming years.