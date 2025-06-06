Apostle Amoako Attah’s Prophecy on Trump-Musk Fallout Unfolds

A stunning prophecy made months ago by renowned Ghanaian prophet, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, appears to be unfolding in real time as a dramatic public feud erupts between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

On multiple occasions, dating as far back as January 5, 2025, Apostle Amoako Attah warned that the close alliance between Trump and Musk would not last.

Speaking during church services and on radio broadcasts, the Global Seer predicted that betrayal, political tension, and outside influence would fracture their relationship, a prophecy now gaining widespread attention.

“A Pharaoh Who Knew Not Joseph”

Apostle Amoako Attah invoked a Biblical analogy during his prophecy, saying, “There will come a time when certain people will come into Donald Trump’s life who wouldn’t know how Elon Musk helped him. They will say things to break that relationship; tension will rise between them.”

He compared the shift to the scriptural moment when a new Pharaoh rose who did not remember Joseph’s contributions to Egypt.

At the time, the prophecy seemed implausible. Musk had donated nearly $200 million to support Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, and the President responded by appointing Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly established federal body.

A Sudden and Shocking Fallout

However, in a dramatic turn of events this week, the alliance between Trump and Musk crumbled.

The fallout began with a public disagreement over Trump’s sweeping new tax policy.

Musk, in a series of explosive social media posts, not only criticized the policy but went further, suggesting Trump should be impeached and alleging, without evidence, that the President was mentioned in the controversial “Epstein files.”

Trump responded with fury, calling Musk “a man who has lost his mind” and stating he was “not particularly” interested in reconciliation.

The President also threatened to cut federal contracts and subsidies to Musk’s companies, marking a complete breakdown in what was once a powerful political partnership.

The Warning on Betrayal and Impeachment

On May 30, 2025, Apostle Amoako Attah again took to the airwaves with an ominous message: “Trump is going to face a betrayal and if he is not careful, he will be impeached… If we do not pray for him, from June 3rd to his birthday on the 14th, something will happen.”

He specifically referenced Musk, saying “from the Musk man” would come part of the challenge Trump would face.

Though no impeachment proceedings have officially begun, Musk’s public accusation and calls for Trump’s removal from office have intensified scrutiny in Washington, with political commentators and legal analysts speculating on the potential fallout.

A Prophecy Confirmed?

With the Trump-Musk feud now dominating international headlines, many are pointing to Apostle Amoako Attah’s months-old prophetic declarations as a chilling foreshadowing of the current events.

In his most recent statements, the Apostle warned that by 2027, the relationship between the two men would be completely severed, a claim that now appears more realistic than ever.

As the world watches the deepening rift between the most powerful man in politics and the richest man in tech, attention is also turning to the prophetic voices that foresaw the storm long before it broke.