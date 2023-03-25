Apostle Cephas Quarshie welcomes US Vice President Kamala Harris to Ghana

Vice President of the United States of America Kamala D. Harris has been welcomed to Ghana by Apostle Cephas Quarshie, CEO of Low Price Master Limited and President of Cephas Quarshie Ministries.

Kamala Harris is set to embark on her first visit to the African continent since taking office. She will depart Washington on Saturday evening and arrive in Accra, Ghana on Sunday afternoon.

During her trip, Vice President Harris will meet with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday for bilateral talks. Later that day, she will visit a local recording studio and meet with young people in the creative industry.

On Tuesday, the Vice President will deliver a speech to a young audience and visit the Cape Coast slave castle to speak about the brutality of slavery and the African Diaspora.

On Wednesday, she will meet with women entrepreneurs in Accra to discuss the economic empowerment of women. It is expected that she will announce a series of continent-wide public and private sector investments to help close the digital gender divide and empower women economically.

Vice President Harris will then travel to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania before concluding her trip in Lusaka, Zambia. This visit marks the fifth major trip from a senior administration official since the summit, following visits by Secretary Yellen, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, the First Lady, and Secretary Blinken.

Apostle Cephas Quarshie observes that the visit is not only historic but also very important for the African continent after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This visit is not only historic but very important for Ghana and the continent at large and will open a window of opportunities for the business community in Ghana. God would use her presence to bless the country,” he revealed.