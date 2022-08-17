Apostle Dr Agbelenyo urges religious leaders pray against third world war

Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyo, Leader and Founder of the Seventh Day Theocracy Congregation, has called on religious leaders all over the world to pray to God to avert any third world war.

He said the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia could turn into a third world war hence the need for Christians, Muslims, and traditional leaders to go on their knees in prayers for God’s intervention to bring an end to the war.

Apostle Dr. Agbelenyo made the call at a lecture organised by the Seventh Day Congregation Church of Theocracy, at the premises of the Achimota Girls’ Guide in Accra, on the theme: “Does 21st Century Fulfill Prophecy? – Matthew 24:7.”

He said wars were inimical to human development and must not be allowed to happen.

“Whatever misunderstanding has occasioned the fight between the two nations, religious and state leaders should come together to resolve it,” Apostle Dr Agbelenyo advised.

“Some of us were privy to what happened during the first and second world wars, which involved nations like Britain, France, China, Soviet Union, United States, Germany, among others where both civilians and military forces were killed, and properties were destroyed,” the Apostle recalled.

Apostle Dr. Agbelenyo entreated leaders of powerful nations to avoid creating another treacherous war – third world war, quoting Matthew 5:9.