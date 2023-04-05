Apostle Dr Agbelenyo urges religious leaders to pray against homosexuality

Apostle Dr E.H. Agbelenyo, the Presiding Missionary of the Seventh Day World Theocracy Congregation, has called on religious leaders to unite in prayer against the practice of homosexuality and lesbianism in the country.

He said: “God is against such practices that is why He sent fire to destroy Sodom and Gomora because the people sinned by practicing same sex marriage.

“God created man and woman in the Garden of Eden and animals in the same way, so I see no reason for a man to marry a man and a woman to marry a woman. It is a taboo against God and unlawful sexuality,” he stated.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a Parent Teacher Association meeting held at the Theocracy Complex School at Shallom-Otiakrom, near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

He said Ghana was a blessed country and that any sinful acts that would destabilize its peace should not be entertained.

He urged parents and guardians to provide their wards with the necessary educational support and avoid spending their monies on unnecessary social activities.

The Apostle advised students to be God-fearing, respect elders in society and concentrate on their books so they become responsible adults in future.