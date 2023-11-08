Apostle Ekatso’s prophecy about Bawumia comes to pass

A viral video of Apostle Frank Gogo, popularly known as Ekatso, predicting victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the recently held New Patriotic Party presidential primaries.

Apostle Ekatso, who is also referred to as the Spiritual Calculator, made this prophecy on July 15, 2023, during an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Akoma FM.

In the video, the nation’s prophet stated that Honourable Kennedy Agyapong was not going to win the presidential primaries but rather that Dr. Bawumia would be declared the winner and new flag bearer of the NPP.

Dr. Bawumia polled an impressive 61.43 percent of the total votes cast, while Kennedy Agyapong secured 37.41 percent of the votes.

Despite Dr. Bawumia’s victory, Apostle Ekatso revealed that former President Mahama would emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

“I don’t want my ministry to be tagged as political because I am willing to work with any presidential aspirant spiritually. But in the spiritual realm, I see Mahama winning,” Apostle Ekasto said in the video.

He further revealed that Kennedy Agapong would become a major stumbling block for Dr. Bawumia’s presidential ambitions, as Ken Agyapong would likely go into the race as the independent candidate.