Apostle Ekow Ansah Aggrey charges Believers to impact the lives of others

The General Overseer of the Fountain of Grace Royal Chapel, Apostle Ekow Ansah Aggrey, has charged Christians to impact the lives of people around them to enhance the growth of the church.

He said many Christians did not bless others when God blessed them with money and other spiritual gifts.

Apostle Aggrey gave the admonition in a sermon during Sunday’s church service in Takoradi.

Preaching on the theme: “Impact” the Apostle said life was about making an impact on the lives of others.

Apostle Aggrey noted that some people received their blessings but refused to help other people around them.

The Apostle said if the well-endowed assisted the less endowed, problems and hardships in society would minimize.

He said if believers could not assist those around them in terms of money, prayers, and employment, who else could assist them.

Apostle Aggrey observed that “there were some people around you who did not want you to prosper and will never extend any productive help to people around them to also rise up in life”.

He said the best thing was to run away from people, who did not want to see any progress in others, but always wanted to see them remain servants to them.

Apostle Aggrey said society thrived on a state of inter-dependence and mutual relationships.