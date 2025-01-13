Apostle Francis Amoako Atta Offers Leadership Advice to President Mahama

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, renowned spiritual leader and head of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has offered thoughtful advice to President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to adopt a candid approach to leadership and embrace policies that can move Ghana forward.

Speaking on Kasapa FM, Apostle Amoako Attah emphasized the importance of facing national challenges head-on and being transparent with citizens.

He encouraged the President to take decisive actions, even if they may be difficult.

“President Mahama must face the situation just as it is and tell the nation whatever truth there is,” Apostle Amoako Attah stated.

“Leadership requires taking tough decisions that benefit the country in the long term.”

He advised the President to remain open to new ideas, even when they come from external sources, citing the biblical example of Moses, who accepted wise counsel from his father-in-law.

“Leadership is about achieving extraordinary improvement through ordinary people in ordinary situations. Mahama should give himself room for advice and adopt policies that can advance the nation,” he said.

Apostle Amoako Attah urged the government to focus on empowering the 34 million citizens of Ghana by teaching them how to invest and become industrious.

He cautioned against over-reliance on traditional exports like cocoa, advocating instead for a diversified economy that maximizes the country’s vast resources.

“We have resources. Let’s not focus only on cocoa. Teach the people how to invest, how to create wealth, and how to be industrious,” he advised.

He warned that neglecting to glorify God in governance or personal life could lead to disaster, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging divine wisdom in decision-making.

“Any country, company, or individual that refuses to glorify God invites disaster upon themselves,” he stated.

Leadership Lessons from Burkina Faso

Apostle Amoako Attah also expressed admiration for the leadership of Burkina Faso’s President, describing him as a great leader who demonstrates exemplary governance.

He encouraged President Mahama to learn from such examples and prioritize the welfare of Ghanaians over external influences.

The SEER criticized the prioritization of English language proficiency over tangible economic progress.

“Any country that mandates English language and forces its people to speak perfect English may achieve fluency, but it often comes at the cost of empty stomachs, empty petrol, and depleted resources,” he remarked.

Apostle Amoako Attah concluded by urging the government to adopt strategies that address pressing issues like energy crises and economic hardships.

“I said ‘Dumsor’ will hit certain countries. These are signs that we need to strategize and prepare. A manifesto is just a written document; it is the action and execution that count,” he emphasized.

The SEER’s message resonates as a call for thoughtful, God-centered, and inclusive leadership to guide Ghana toward a prosperous future.