Apostle Francis Amoako Attah cautions ECOWAS against going to Niger

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has called on ECOWAS leaders not to make the mistake of invading Niger or do so and face disgrace.

The SEER who was officiating last Sunday’s Prophetic service “Dealing with your Father’s Alter’ has warned ECOWAS to stay behind and allow peace reign in Niger and that any attempt by ECOWAS to go to Niger with troops will spell doom for the whole of West Africa.

He said when that happens, even the Imams will leave the mosques, pick guns and fight in support of the Niger military whilst the Pastors would not be left out in that fight.

“ECOWAS will be disgraced,” he said.

According to him, ECOWAS will start a war that they can’t fight and the entire West Africa region will become enemies what has never happened in Ghana will be experienced as Baurkina Faso will close its borders against Ghana and there will be enmity between Ghana and Baurkina Faso as result.

“You don’t use problem to solve a problem, but use solution to solve problems. It will be like 1979 where majority of the people in Ghana are ready to die for Rawlings even in the face of the coup.

The SEER who was emotional in his message, could not understand why America who has its base in Niger couldn’t solve the problem from escalating but rather waited to this point and pushing ECOWAS to go to war.

He said, a lot of groups will take advantage of the ‘war’ that ECOWAS would be creating in Niger to create problem and blame ECOWAS for those problems.

“I am warning them.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also asked the congregation to pray for South Africa.

According to him, he saw the Foundation of South Africa being shaking and hence the need for prayers for God to intervene.