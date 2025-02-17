Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Decries Unfair Two-Year Rent Advances System In Ghana

….Calls for Reform as Ghanaians Struggle with Exorbitant Rent Demands

Ghana’s rental housing market is currently facing significant challenges, as highlighted by the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah during a recent church service.

He expressed deep concern over the prevalent practice of landlords demanding exorbitant rent advances, often up to two years, before tenants can secure accommodation.

This practice places a substantial financial burden on individuals and families, compelling many to seek loans or face housing insecurity.

According to Ghana’s Rent Act of 1963 (Act 220), it is illegal for landlords to demand more than six months’ rent in advance.

Specifically, Section 25(5) of the Act states that any person who, as a condition of the grant, renewal, or continuance of a tenancy, demands the payment in advance of more than six months’ rent shall be guilty of an offense.

Upon conviction, such an offense is punishable by a fine not exceeding 500 penalty units or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Despite this clear legal stipulation, enforcement remains weak.

Many landlords continue to flout the law, demanding one to two years’ rent advance.

This disregard for the law is partly due to inadequate enforcement mechanisms and a lack of awareness among tenants about their rights.

The exorbitant rent advance system in Ghana has far-reaching consequences, especially for low- and middle-income earners.

With landlords demanding two years’ advance payments, many prospective tenants are forced to resort to borrowing, often at high-interest rates, just to secure a place to live.

Others end up in overcrowded, substandard housing conditions or remain homeless.

For young professionals, fresh graduates, and migrants relocating to urban centers like Accra and Kumasi in search of jobs, the financial burden of rent is a significant barrier to upward mobility.

Many arrive in these cities with hopes of securing employment, only to find themselves struggling to afford accommodation before they even earn their first paycheck.

“I just arrived in Accra to look for a job, and before I can even start making a living, I have to come up with two years’ rent in advance. Where am I supposed to get that kind of money?” Apostle Francis Amoako Attah lamented.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah pointed out that in other countries, tenants typically pay rent monthly or in shorter intervals, making it easier for people to manage their finances.

For instance, in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, most tenants pay rent on a monthly basis.

Security deposits typically range from one to three months’ rent, but rarely exceed that.

In South Africa, landlords can request a deposit equivalent to one or two months’ rent, but they are not legally permitted to demand excessive advances and in Kenya, rental agreements often require a deposit of one or two months, making it more affordable for tenants.

Ghana and Nigeria stand out as the only two countries where two-year rent advances are a common practice, leading to financial strain on residents.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s passionate plea echoes the frustrations of many Ghanaians who feel trapped by a rental system that favors landlords while leaving tenants vulnerable.

Until concrete steps are taken to reform the housing sector, many will continue to struggle with finding affordable places to live, further exacerbating social and economic inequalities in the country.