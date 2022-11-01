Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Encourages Cantamanto Traders

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has encouraged traders at Cantamanto in Accra not to despair in what they do, but continue in it as they are fulfilling God’s business mandate.

The Man of God who was speaking on Angel TV’s Time With The Speaker program carried live from Cantamanto, he said the original mandate of God is a business mandate that is why during creation God took man to Eden and asked him to work to feed himself.

“What you are doing is you are fulfilling the Word of God. I encourage you that we will continue to pray for you for the Blessings of God to come upon you and your businesses.”

He said for the traders to wake up each day and come to Cantamanto hoping to trade and make something out from their goods, is a duty to God.

“So when you come here, you are telling God you are qualified for your daily bread. As much as you wake up and come to this place to work, you are qualified for your daily break and at all cost God will make it happen,” he said.

Speaking from the Bible, John 4:31 “In the mean while his disciples prayed him, saying, Master, eat. But he said unto them, I have meat to eat that ye know not of. Therefore said the disciples one to another, Hath any man brought him ought to eat? Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work. Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest. And he that reapeth receiveth wages, and gathereth fruit unto life eternal: that both he that soweth and he that reapeth may rejoice together. And herein is that saying true, One soweth, and another reapeth. I sent you to reap that whereon ye bestowed no labour: other men laboured, and ye are entered into their labours.

He mentioned that in the words of Jesus Christ, his meat/food is to do the will of him that sent him (God), and to finish his work; the same way the food of traders at Cantamanto is for them to work and when they work, they will be satisfied.

He said traders are indeed using their creativity more than people in the offices and added that Cantamanto is the center of God’s business and for that matter “When you work, before God your soul is satisfied.”

According to him, Jesus Christ began his work at the age of 12 and encouraged all to work with their hands and desist from engaging in crime.

“Come here and sell. Even is it is a handkerchief; this is better than engaging in crime. God said As long as you wake up and come here, you will make a living. We shouldn’t wait for a white man somewhere to do it for us, we should use our hands to work.”

He also pleaded with the government to give all the needed assistance to traders at Cantamanto for them to grow their businesses, stressing that “Nothing changes without leadership, nothing improves, nothing is connected without leadership,” he said and urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to remember the support he got from these traders when they believed in him and gave him the mandate to rule.

He said: “Don’t disappoint them before you go. Mr. President don’t disappoint the people of Cantamanto.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also blamed the current increase in prices of goods on the conditions at the ports.

According to him, traders are being made to pay in dollars which is invariably affecting prices of goods and asked that the port should not wirte a dollar cheque for traders but a Cedi cheque for them to pay.

“Traders are charing and selling their goods according to the standard of the Dollar. I believe the problem is from the habour and when that is solved everything is solved.”