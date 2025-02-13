Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Honoured by Footprint TV for Outstanding Support

Renowned spiritual leader Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, known as The Global Seer, has been honoured by Footprint TV for his unwavering support and contribution to the station’s growth and sustainability.

In a heartfelt citation presented by Albert Kwaku Acheampong, CEO of Footprint TV, Apostle Amoako Attah was recognized for his dedication, sacrifice, and generosity since the inception of the 24-hour channel.

The citation acknowledged his significant role in raising resources to sustain the vision of Footprint TV, emphasizing that his efforts had been a pillar of strength for the media house.

“With heartfelt gratitude, we honour you today for your invaluable contribution to the growth and impact of Footprint TV,” the citation read.

Apostle Amoako Attah, leader of Parliament Chapel International, has been widely celebrated for his influence in both spiritual and social development.

His recognition by Footprint TV further solidifies his commitment to supporting impactful media initiatives that serve communities across Ghana and beyond.

The event highlighted Footprint TV’s appreciation for individuals who have played key roles in its success, ensuring that it continues to provide quality content and uphold its mission.