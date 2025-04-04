Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah Predicts Global Crisis, Warns of Rising Assassination Attempts and Escalating Conflicts

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, a prominent Ghanaian religious leader, has made a chilling prophecy, warning of a series of assassination attempts and escalating global conflicts in the coming months.

Speaking on Onua TV, Amoako-Attah predicted that the world is on the brink of a crisis, with significant geopolitical instability expected to unfold soon.

The preacher stated that “history is going to repeat itself” and suggested that assassination attempts would intensify across the globe, particularly in Africa.

He speculated that high-profile leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be targets in the near future.

According to Amoako-Attah, these potential events could further escalate the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, involving NATO in dangerous and limitless confrontations.

The preacher also claimed that NATO’s involvement in the conflict could lead to catastrophic consequences, including the possibility of nuclear warfare. “If NATO decides to poke its nose into this war and play a tough game, they will suffer,” he warned.

Amoako-Attah’s prophecy extended beyond Europe, forecasting that Turkey would soon become involved in the Hamas-Israel conflict. He also suggested that Turkey’s position could draw it into the Russia-Ukraine war, with China likely becoming embroiled as well.

The preacher ominously stated that these events could lead to the outbreak of World War III, as global powers clash over competing interests.

In addition to the geopolitical tensions, the preacher made a troubling prediction for the United States. He warned that America would soon face a devastating hurricane, possibly as severe as Hurricane Katrina, citing an “activation” of catastrophic weather patterns.

While Apostle Amoako-Attah’s statements have sparked concern among some, they have also raised questions about the accuracy and credibility of his predictions.

As the world watches current geopolitical developments closely, the implications of these prophecies remain uncertain.