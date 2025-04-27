Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Prophesies Tough Victory and Future Struggles for Canada’s Next Leader

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has made a bold spiritual revelation concerning Canada’s national elections scheduled for tomorrow, April 28, 2025.

During a church service today, Apostle Amoako Attah told his congregation that he received what he described as a “spiritual call” involving Canada’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Mark Carney.

The Apostle said that in a spiritual vision, he was transported into the realm of the spirit where he communicated directly with Carney.

According to him, although Carney is destined to win the Canadian election, it would not be without intense struggle.

“I told him, yes, you will win, but it will not be an easy victory,” Apostle Amoako Attah declared.

“There will be flashbacks from his past. what I saw was that he has skeletons hidden in his closet. Though he will secure victory, the challenges that will follow may be overwhelming. Either he will face impeachment or be forced to resign.”

The Apostle further shared that the spiritual encounter showed him a series of chaotic scenes symbolized by “books everywhere” and “interviews being conducted for a vice-president position,” indicating a period of instability and leadership crisis in the near future.

He cautioned that while victory is imminent for Carney, he must brace for turbulent times ahead that could shake his political career to its foundations.

As Canadians prepare to head to the polls, Apostle Amoako Attah’s prophecy adds a spiritual dimension to the tense political atmosphere surrounding the election.

Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has been leading in polls ahead of the crucial vote, but the Apostle’s prediction hints that the aftermath could be as defining as the election itself.