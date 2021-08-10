Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Reeives Beautiful Birthday Cake From Facebook Followers On Birthday

Facebook friends and followers of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah today surprised him with a beautiful lovely cake at Angel FM premises.

The gesture was to celebrate the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, PCI, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah on his birthday.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah celebrated his 57th Birthday last Saturday, 7th August, 2021 but held a wonderful church service on Sunday to celebrate the day with his followers, well wishers and other believers.

Presenting a cake to him at Angel fm after he ended the Anopa Bofor program, his Facebook friends and followers described him as GENERATIONAL BLESSING to them.

Most of them in an exclusive interview, explained how messages from Apostle Francis Amoako Attah transformed their lives and made them better persons.

According to them, although they always listen to the Man of God on Facebook, they are always touched by his messages.

For them, listening to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah is indeed a blessing to them.

They therefore wished him life, grace and abundant anointing to continue to bless more souls.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah thanked everyone for their best wishes.

Happy Birthday Apostle Francis Amoako Attah (THE SEER)