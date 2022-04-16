Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Releases The Codes Of The Crucifixion

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has urged people who do not believe in Easter, to believe in the crucifixion of Christ.

According to him, in the Crucifixion, there is renewed being clothed in abundant grace and blessing

“If you don’t believe in Easter you must believe in the crucifixion because inside the crucifixion everything was crucified and the new person, new nature, new blessing was resurrected,” he said.

Speaking on PCI Radio, the renowned SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah released the Code of the crucifixion.

The Codes he listed as:

In the crucifixion, every human self dies, and the divine self is resurrected on the third day In the crucifixion, every self-image was crucified so that ever golden image can be resurrected In the crucifixion, every human error was crucified so that God’s perfection can be resurrected back to mankind In the crucifixion, the old man was crucified so that the new man can be resurrected into the new life In the crucifixion, the sin nature was totally crucified for the new nature in Christ to be resurrected In the crucifixion, every curse upon mankind was crucified so that the new man in Christ can be blessed through Christ In the crucifixion, every toil and sweat were crucified so that the new man in Christ may rest In the crucifixion, every old image of sickness and premature death was all crucified so that the new man in Christ can be healed In the crucifixion, the old failure image is put to death so that the new man in Christ will live In the crucifixion, the old poverty self-image is crucified so that the new successful image can be resurrected

These, he stressed are the Codes of the crucifixion which every single being must believe in.