Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Reveals the ‘Seven Gaps’ That Must Be Closed for Breakthrough

Renowned spiritual leader, Founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has delivered a powerful message on the importance of standing in and closing the gap, emphasizing that every chosen person faces unique struggles.

Speaking on Angel FM during a sermon on Angelic Worship and Revelations, he cautioned that failing to close spiritual gaps can lead to delays and setbacks in life.

Quoting Ezekiel 22:30, he stated, “I looked for someone to repair the wall and stand in the gap for me on behalf of the land, so I wouldn’t have to destroy it. But I couldn’t find anyone.”

He explained that throughout history, divine intervention has required individuals willing to bridge spiritual and physical gaps, citing biblical figures like Daniel and Nehemiah, who played key roles in fulfilling prophecy.

Apostle Amoako Attah further delved into the biblical story of Rachel, highlighting the gaps she had to endure before fulfilling her destiny.

“Rachel, though the most beautiful, had to wait 14 years before getting married. Even after marriage, Satan placed a barrier of barrenness upon her, while her maids bore children. She was carrying a destiny she did not even know—a king was in her womb,” he stated.

Referencing Genesis 35:16, he explained that Rachel’s destiny shifted when she journeyed to Ephrath, which means fruitfulness.

“At that point, Satan lost his authority over her because she had entered the realm of divine fulfillment. The prophecy that the first king of Israel would come from Judah was connected to Rachel’s struggles,” he added.

Apostle Amoako Attah urged believers to identify and close the gaps in their lives, stressing that being chosen often comes with hidden battles.

“Every chosen person is struggling with something deep within, something only God knows. But if you stand in the gap, you will overcome,” he declared.

His message has since sparked discussions among believers, with many reflecting on the unseen challenges tied to their destinies.

He took the opportunity to invite all for the church’s ‘Mpaebo kese’ which comes off tomorrow, February 26, 2025 at the church auditorium at 9am.