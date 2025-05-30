Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Says U.S. President Is God’s Strategic Tool for the End Times

Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International, has described former U.S. President Donald Trump as a divinely appointed and highly strategic leader, particularly in what he calls these “end times.”

Speaking in an appearance on Onua TV, Apostle Amoako Attah said Trump’s actions, both politically and spiritually, are not only deliberate but also reflective of biblical patterns, asserting that “if you joke with him, the world will leave you behind.”

According to the renowned preacher, Trump’s return to the political scene is purposeful and inspired by God.

“The man knows exactly what he is doing, and God brought him back for a reason,” he said. “Many of the things he is doing can be directly linked to Scripture.”

He highlighted Trump’s executive orders against the promotion of LGBTQI rights as evidence of his alignment with conservative Christian values.

“The first thing Trump did was to halt LGBTQI promotions. That tells you where his spiritual convictions lie,” he added.

Trump, China, and Africa’s Position

Touching on geopolitics, Apostle Amoako Attah said Trump’s international policies are rooted in strategic foresight, particularly with regard to China.

He argued that Trump’s emphasis on limiting Chinese influence stems from how Chinese students return home with U.S. knowledge and use it to bolster China’s technological and economic prowess—unlike many African students who often remain in the U.S. post-study.

“Trump knows Africa is full of corruption. He’s not targeting Africa, he’s targeting China because the Chinese go back home with what they learn and feed their country,” he said.

Linking Trump to Biblical Wisdom

The Apostle also drew parallels between Trump’s leadership and biblical stories, referencing the strategic selection of elders similar to what he called “the wisdom of Ibrahim Toure.”

He praised Trump for “studying the system” and using experience in governance rather than popularity alone.

Using passages from Genesis 15:13-15 and Exodus 12:40-41, he delved into biblical timelines of oppression and deliverance, raising thought-provoking questions about the extra 30 years of affliction in Egypt and the 70-year Babylonian captivity prophesied by Jeremiah.

“God told Abraham 400 years, but in Exodus, it was 430 years. That extra 30 years was even more painful than the first 400. Why did Satan get the authority to do that?” he asked.

He also referenced Daniel 1 to underscore how ancient kingdoms, much like today’s powers, strategically trained and used captives for nation-building.

Prophetic Insight: “Four Gates” in the Sixth Month

Capping off his spiritual revelations, Apostle Amoako Attah disclosed a prophetic vision involving “four gates” to be opened between June 6 and October 6, marking a period he says will usher in significant spiritual shifts.

“There will be four gates in the sixth month,” he said. “Watch what happens from the 6th day of the 6th month to the 6th of October.”

He advised that every leader must be watchful, because they will face the greatest attack, the greatest betrayal from within and every evil report will come after them.

His message, blending biblical interpretation, prophecy, and current events, has sparked renewed discussion among religious and political observers alike, especially as the world braces for key political shifts in the coming year.