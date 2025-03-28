Apostle Francis Amoako Attah: “Things God Never Promised Us”

Renowned preacher and leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has delivered a thought-provoking message on Ghana’s post-independence struggles, likening them to the biblical journey of the Israelites to the Promised Land.

Speaking on Onua TV, on the topic “Things God Never Promised Us,” the Apostle delved into the lessons of scripture, particularly from the Book of Numbers, to explain why challenges such as political instability, economic hardship, and environmental crises were never part of God’s explicit promises to the nation -but are inevitable tests on the path to progress.

The Biblical Parallel: Ghana’s Promised Land and Israel’s Giants

Apostle Amoako Attah widely known as THE SEER, referenced Numbers 13:1-2, 16, where God commanded Moses to send scouts into Canaan, the land promised to the Israelites.

However, what was initially portrayed as a land “flowing with milk and honey” also housed unexpected obstacles-giants, the descendants of Anak.

Similarly, he argued, Ghana’s independence in 1957 was seen as the dawn of prosperity and freedom, but the nation soon faced unexpected setbacks, including coups, economic downturns, and corruption.

“What God never promised this nation is that after independence, there will be no hardship or coups,” he emphasized.

“But these things have happened, and they have set us back in our journey of progress.”

He explained that the Israelites, upon seeing the giants, doubted themselves and described themselves as “grasshoppers”.

This fear led them to wander for 40 years instead of stepping into their destiny.

Similarly, he suggested that Ghana’s political and economic struggles stem from a failure to confront challenges with boldness.

Afrocentric vs. Eurocentric Christianity: The Root of Ghana’s Mindset Crisis

The SEER introduced a striking comparison between Afrocentric Christianity and Eurocentric Gospel, arguing that the two perspectives have influenced Ghana’s national development.

“We have to merge these ideologies and understand that there is a word behind every word,” he explained.

Afrocentric Christianity, he argued, interprets scripture in a way that acknowledges the complexities of African societies, while Eurocentric teachings often present faith as a simplistic, prosperity-driven formula.

This, he believes, has contributed to a lack of strategic thinking among leaders and citizens.

The “Red Sea Factor”—Ghana’s Current Struggle

Another striking analogy was drawn from Exodus 14:1-3, where the Israelites, after escaping Egypt, found themselves trapped between Pharaoh’s army and the Red Sea.

At that moment, they doubted God’s plan, yet their escape required faith, wisdom, and strategy.

Apostle Amoako Attah argued that Ghana’s ongoing environmental crisis, particularly the devastation of water bodies due to illegal mining (galamsey), represents its own “Red Sea.”

He likened the pollution of rivers to the biblical event where God turned Egypt’s waters into blood as a sign of judgment.

“Something went wrong, and God changed our waters. Now that our waters have changed, this is our Red Sea. Our ability to cross it is what matters,” he declared.

He stressed that no political manifesto alone could fix the nation’s problems unless leaders possess the wisdom, strategy, and courage to overcome these challenges.

“Joshua Generation”—The Need for New Leadership

In his concluding remarks, Apostle Amoako Attah called for a new breed of leaders – a “Joshua Generation” – to take Ghana into its true Promised Land. He recalled how Moses renamed Hoshea as Joshua, signifying a leader capable of guiding the people through obstacles.

“The next leader of Ghana must be our Joshua,” he proclaimed. “Before we can reach our land of promise, we need leadership that will not turn back at the sight of giants.”

Final Thoughts: A Call for National Reflection

Apostle Amoako Attah’s message serves as a call for Ghanaians to reassess their expectations and responsibilities.

While independence was a crucial milestone, he stressed that prosperity is not automatic. Just as the Israelites had to fight battles and endure hardships before reaching Canaan, Ghana must be willing to confront its own giants -whether they be corruption, disobedience, or environmental destruction.

His words challenge not only politicians but also ordinary citizens to rethink their faith, governance, and collective action toward national transformation.

As the country stands at a crossroads, the question remains: Will Ghana wander in the wilderness for another 40 years, or will it muster the courage to enter its Promised Land?