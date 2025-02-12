Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah Urges Transformation Over New Year Resolutions, Talks About The Money Ark

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah ,Urges ,Transformation, New Year Resolutions, Talks , The Money Ark

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, has emphasized the importance of personal transformation over the mere observance of a new year.

Speaking on Angel FM, he challenged the conventional belief that a New Year automatically brings change, stressing that true transformation begins with the individual.

The founder and leader of the Parliament Chapel International declared, “There is nothing about a New Year; the most important thing is the new you. It is you who enters the new year, not the new year entering you. So, without a New You, there is no New Year.”

He explained that without a shift in mindset and behavior, individuals will continue to experience the same results from previous years.

“When you do what you did in the past year in the new year, you will get the same results. That is why I don’t believe in any new year, but I believe in the new you.”

The Spirit of Saving

Apostle Amoako-Attah also used the opportunity to highlight the necessity of financial discipline and savings.

Quoting Romans 12:2, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” he urged people to change their financial habits as part of their personal transformation.

Referencing Quran 13:11, “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves,” he reiterated that divine intervention is only possible when individuals take personal responsibility for their actions and decisions.

He introduced the concept of a “Money Ark” as a practical tool for financial security, drawing from Genesis 6:14-19. “Make yourself an ark of wood… and of every living thing, you shall bring two of every sort into the ark to keep them alive with you.”

He explained that just as Noah’s Ark preserved life, a Money Ark—or disciplined savings—can safeguard individuals and their future generations.

Mindset Change Beyond Governance

Apostle Amoako-Attah also extended his message to governance, arguing that continuous calls for political change will be futile unless citizens themselves transform their mindset and character.

“God took the Israelites out of Egypt but didn’t take Egypt out of the Israelites. Until we change ourselves, God has nothing to do with us.”

He encouraged the public to embrace personal and financial discipline to ensure lasting progress, emphasizing that true change does not come from external circumstances but from within.

“If you get the ark, you and your generation will be saved,” he concluded.

With this message, Apostle Amoako-Attah calls on individuals and society at large to shift from an external reliance on change to an internal transformation that will create real and lasting progress.