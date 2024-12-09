Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s 2019 Prophecy Predicts John Mahama as Ghana’s Next President in 2024

In a prophecy delivered on December 31, 2019, renowned Ghanaian seer Apostle Francis Amoako Attah boldly declared that former President John Dramani Mahama would emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections.

The Apostle, known for his insightful prophecies, revealed to his congregation to have received a divine revelation indicating that Mahama would ascend to the presidency and become one of Ghana’s most celebrated leaders.

Recounting his vision during a church service, Apostle Attah described a vivid dream in which he saw a figure adorned with stars and wrapped in the Ghanaian flag.

Upon closer examination, he recognized the individual as John Dramani Mahama (JDM). The vision also included women laying their cloths before Mahama in a gesture of reverence and honor.

According to the Apostle, he was instructed by God to “watch the time” in his vision, and the year 2025 was revealed.

He interpreted this as confirmation that Mahama would win the 2024 elections and assume office in 2025.

“Whether you believe it or not, this shall come to pass,” the Apostle declared with unwavering certainty.

He added that Mahama’s popularity would soar to unprecedented heights, with women symbolically honoring him as he ascended to power.

The prophecy has since resurfaced as Ghana approaches the highly anticipated 2024 general elections.

Supporters of John Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have latched onto the prediction, viewing it as a sign of divine favor.

However, skeptics remain unconvinced, with some dismissing the prophecy as speculative or politically motivated.

The upcoming elections are expected to be fiercely contested, with Mahama seeking to unseat President Nana Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.