Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Bold Prophetic Take on the New Papal Selection

Renowned Ghanaian spiritual leader Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has sparked intense debate with his provocative interpretation of the recent papal selection, connecting theology, prophecy, and geopolitics in a way that has captured global attention.

In a recent interview on Onua tv, Apostle Attah who is also the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), outlined his views on the spiritual and political implications of the new Pope, linking the selection to broader global power dynamics.

First American Pope and the Trump Connection

According to Apostle Attah, the recent papal transition marks a historic shift, representing the emergence of the first American Pope – a figure he ties directly to the influence of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

He claims that Trump’s political and spiritual influence indirectly shaped this choice, casting the new Pope as a critical player in a global strategy that intertwines religious leadership with American geopolitical ambitions.

Catholic Church as the ‘Universal Sea’

Amoako Attah began by interpreting the symbolic language of the Bible, noting that the word “sea” signifies universality, much like the Catholic Church, which claims to be the only truly universal Christian institution.

He suggested that this universality makes the Catholic Church a significant player in prophetic events.

The Beast, the Dragon, and the Eagle

He referenced the biblical “beast” as a symbol of worldly systems, particularly pointing to the United States, where the U.S. presidential motorcade’s armored car is famously known as “The Beast.” According to Attah, the current geopolitical struggle involves the “beast” (representing the U.S.), the “dragon” (China), and the “eagle” (also a symbol of America), foretelling a critical global power shift.

China’s Ambition and the Pope’s Role

Attah claimed that China, symbolized by the dragon, seeks to usurp the Pope’s spiritual influence, potentially disrupting the current world order. However, he argued that the current Pope, whom he associated with the symbolic qualities of a “Leopard,” stands as a divinely appointed barrier against this shift.

Biblical Symbolism and the Battle for Spiritual Power

A key element of Apostle Attah’s analysis draws from the symbolic language of the Bible, particularly Revelation 13.

He identifies the new Pope with the image of a leopard – a creature known for its courage, strength, and adaptability.

He argues that this symbolic alignment reflects the Pope’s anticipated role in the global spiritual landscape.

The Leopard’s Prophetic Meaning

Exploring the spiritual significance of the leopard, Attah described it as a creature known for patience, courage, strength, and adaptability.

He likened the Pope to this powerful symbol, suggesting that the Pontiff can navigate turbulent spiritual waters and reach difficult places to bring peace.

However, he also warned of the leopard’s darker prophetic traits, including lust, malice, and fraud, cautioning that such forces can influence false religions and spiritual deceptions.

In this interpretation, the United States, represented by the eagle, stands in opposition to China, symbolized by the dragon. Apostle Amoako Attah envisions this as a spiritual and political struggle, with the Pope acting as a key figure in a profound power balance between East and West.

Challenging Established Prophecies

Rejecting the popular Prophecy of Malachy – a centuries-old list that many believe predicts the end of the papacy – Apostle Attah argues that this prophecy lacks true spiritual authority.

Instead, he asserts that the Bible alone provides the clearest guidance for understanding the significance of current events.

Economic and Spiritual Warfare

Extending his analysis beyond the purely spiritual, Apostle Attah links this papal moment to broader economic movements. He suggests that Trump’s financial strategies are part of a calculated plan to weaken China’s global influence, aligning with biblical prophecies about a coming system of global control reminiscent of the Antichrist narratives.

Financial Warnings and the Dollar’s Decline

Turning to economic matters, Attah connected the recent decline in the U.S. dollar to strategic maneuvers aimed at undermining China’s financial influence, a move he attributed to actions taken before the Pope’s tenure.

A Call for Global Spiritual Preparation

Apostle Amoako Attah also gave a dire warning: as the world moves closer to what he described as the “system of the antichrist,” marked by strict control over commerce and spiritual alignment, he urged the faithful to remain vigilant and spiritually prepared.

Generational Shifts Ahead

He further interpreted the significance of the number 14, linking it to generational cycles and the potential for either generational blessings or prolonged hardship, depending on humanity’s choices in the coming years.

A Time of Generational Shifts and Spiritual Vacancies

Finally, Apostle Attah warns of a significant generational shift, marked by what he describes as a series of ‘spiritual vacancies’ – openings in spiritual leadership that affect not just individuals, but entire nations and families.

He predicts this cycle will culminate around October, potentially signaling a major turning point in the spiritual destiny of the world.

As this interpretation continues to circulate, it has sparked intense discussion among both religious and political observers, reflecting the ongoing fascination with the intersection of faith, prophecy, and power in a rapidly changing world.

What he described as a critical spiritual crossroads, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s message called for discernment and readiness, highlighting the potential for both deliverance and destruction on a global scale.