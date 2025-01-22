Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophecies Manifest in Donald Trump’s Administration

Renowned Ghanaian prophet, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has once again gained public attention for his prophetic revelations, which appear to have manifested in recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), During a church service shared a vision in which he claimed to have received detailed insights from President Trump about his plans upon assuming office.

The vision, according to the Apostle, included a symbolic moment where Trump mentioned his intention to return to St. John’s Church, described by the Apostle as a “historical church.”

True to the prophecy, President Trump attended a private service at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., on January 20, the morning of his inauguration.

Prophetic Details and Presidential Actions

In his revelation, Apostle Amoako Attah predicted that Trump would sign 100 executive orders on his first day in office, initiating sweeping changes in key areas of governance.

Indeed, several major actions taken by Trump align closely with the Apostle’s prophecy.

Among the key actions was a declaration of national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, resumption of border wall construction, and termination of diversity programs within federal agencies.

These actions underscore Trump’s commitment to implementing his campaign promises and reflect a strong alignment with the Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s predictions.

Policy on Gender and Birthright Citizenship

One of the most striking elements of the Apostle’s prophecy was his claim that Trump would use his executive power to establish a clear policy on gender identity.

According to Apostle Amoako Attah, Trump would declare action on gender activism.

True to that Trump in his address indicated that, “As of today, there are only two genders: male and female,” and implement this as official U.S. government policy.

On his first day in office, President Trump confirmed this stance, indicating a broader agenda to redefine gender policies in federal institutions.

The directive effectively bans gender activism and solidifies a binary understanding of gender, a move that has sparked significant debate among civil rights groups and policymakers.

The Apostle also foresaw Trump’s intention to end birthright citizenship, a controversial policy granting automatic citizenship to individuals born on U.S. soil.

In a swift move, Trump signed an executive order terminating birthright citizenship, further emphasizing his administration’s focus on immigration reform.

Apostle’s Commentary on the Prophetic Alignment

Apostle Amoako Attah has emphasized that these revelations were not merely coincidental but a testament to the divine insight granted to him.

“The hand of God reveals things that are to come, and when leaders align with divine purpose, their actions resonate with what has already been declared in the spiritual realm,” he stated during a subsequent church service.

The Apostle also highlighted Trump’s return to St. John’s Church as a symbolic gesture reflecting the spiritual foundation of his presidency. The church, famously referred to as the “Church of the Presidents,” gained additional significance during Trump’s earlier visit in 2020, which was met with controversy.

Public and Global Reaction

Trump’s early actions, particularly his hardline stance on immigration and gender identity, have elicited mixed reactions worldwide. Supporters view these moves as necessary steps to restore traditional values and reinforce national identity.

However, critics have raised concerns about potential human rights implications and divisive social policies.

Apostle Amoako Attah’s prophecies have further fuelled public discourse, particularly within Ghana and the global Christian community, where many view his revelations as evidence of divine guidance in contemporary politics.

Conclusion

The alignment between Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s prophetic revelations and Donald Trump’s initial presidential actions underscores the influence of faith and spirituality in global affairs.

As the Trump administration continues to navigate its ambitious agenda, the prophetic insights shared by Apostle Amoako Attah will undoubtedly remain a topic of discussion and analysis among believers and political observers alike.