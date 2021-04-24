The woes of popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa could have been averted if she should have listen to the Great Seer, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI).

On 23rd march 2021, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah speaking on Angel Fm released a prophesy indicating that if Nana Agradaa did not quit her Sika-Gari business and turn to God, she will be disgraced.

According to the Man of God, who also prophesied to Nana Agradaa that she will go into idol worship, said the time has come for her to return back to God and be saved.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah on 23rd march 2021 indicated that Nana Agradaa is out for a big disgrace of she continues in her idol worship.

Little did she know that it could be so soon.

Ghanaians have woke up on April 20, 2021 to the news of Nana Agradaa’s arrest and the closure of her Television stations.

Nana Agradaa, known for her moneymaking ritual, ‘sika gari’, was arrested by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority on Tuesday night.

She was re-apprehended after she was granted a ¢5,000 self-recognizance bail by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, April 21.

A joint team of police and National Security Intelligence operatives in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Wednesday picked up Patience Asiedua, as she is known by birth, together with others for operating two TV stations without a license.

The operation according to Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a post is in line with the government’s efforts to clamp down on media organisations that operate and broadcast unapproved content without a license.

The two TV stations – Thunder TV and Ice1 TV owned by Nana Agradaa were shut down.

Agradaa, after her arrest, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her and was granted bail with the condition that she deposits her passport at the court’s registry.

Her current predicament according to many people who followed Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s prophesies couldn’t have happened if she had respected the voice of God.

“If this is not the Prophecy of the Seer then who else? Time they say waits for no man and today the unexpected has happened,” a follower said.

Watch and Listen to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

-PROSPER AGBENYEGA