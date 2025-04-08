Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophecy on Trump Unfolds Amid Global Protests

Global demonstrations against former U.S. President Donald Trump have erupted, echoing the chilling prophecy delivered by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah earlier this year.

The renowned Ghanaian prophet and leader of Parliament Chapel International spoke on Angel FM in January 2025, warning of rising global unrest and Trump’s return to power marked by division, protest, and possible war.

In his prophetic message, Apostle Amoako Attah stated, “There will be so much hatred for Trump.

The demonstrations will be worldwide. He will abuse power. He will fight everyone, and everyone will fight him.”

His prophecy comes alive today as anti-Trump protests sweep through major cities across the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia. Citizens have taken to the streets to voice their concerns over what they describe as authoritarian tendencies and divisive policies by the former U.S. leader.

According to the Apostle, Trump is not just a political figure but a spiritual symbol. “Most pastors said Trump is not the trumpet to the end of the world. But I say, he is the trumpet that sounds the end of peace,” he declared.

He further warned of a potential Third World War, stating that Trump’s actions could serve as a catalyst for a global conflict. Drawing parallels to the world wars of 1914 and 1939, he cautioned the world not to be complacent. “Just as no one expected the world wars, so shall it be. Trump wants to rule the world. He has started,” the Apostle said.

The prophecy also touched on events in Europe, predicting floods, blackouts, and heightened tensions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He expressed fears over the safety of world leaders, particularly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that their possible assassinations could further destabilize the region.

Back home, Apostle Amoako Attah used the moment to call for national reflection. He criticized the overemphasis on science and mathematics in Ghana’s education system, urging leaders to invest in technical and vocational training. He warned that failure to do so would leave future generations vulnerable to economic slavery.

“We are raising a generation that, during our old age, we will go back to slavery,” he said soberly. *“This is the season for every country to build its own identity and abandon the pull-him-down syndrome.”