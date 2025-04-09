Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophecy on Volcanic Eruption Comes True 3 Hours Later

The prophecy of a volcanic eruption delivered by Global Seer Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has come true, as a massive eruption took place in Kanlaon, Philippines, just three hours after he made his prediction.

Apostle Amoako Attah, known for his powerful prophetic insights, had warned of an imminent volcanic eruption during a sermon.

He described the exact circumstances of the event, mentioning a volcano in the Philippines, and even specified the timing of the eruption.

During one of his sermons and interviews on radio, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that, “Earthquake has been activated, Volcano has been activated, every bad and devastating occurrence has been activated this month. As I speak, I can see volcano gathering itself in the mountains ready to erupt booom.”

“Because it happened before and it will repeat itself,” he added.

In an extraordinary coincidence, his prophecy was fulfilled just a few hours later when Mount Kanlaon, located in the Visayan region of the Philippines, erupted, spewing ash and gases into the sky.

The eruption, which occurred on early Tuesday morning, sending a plume of ash about 2.5 miles into the sky and forcing authorities to suspend school in four villages.

Local authorities issued immediate evacuation warnings for nearby communities as the volcano began showing signs of increased activity.

No fatalities have been reported as of now, but the eruption has caused significant concern, with ongoing monitoring by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Apostle Amoako Attah’s followers were left astounded by the accuracy of his prophecy, which he had shared in a public gathering hours before the eruption took place.

In his message, he had outlined specific details about the volcanic activity, leaving many to question the profound accuracy of his spiritual foresight.

“I received the vision from God, and I was led to speak out about what was about to occur,” Apostle Amoako Attah said. “This is a warning for people everywhere to be vigilant and to take preparedness seriously in the face of such natural disasters.”

The remarkable coincidence has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many questioning the power of prophetic messages and the implications for future predictions. Whether this event signifies divine intervention or a mere coincidence, it has certainly captured the interest of people worldwide.

As authorities continue to monitor the situation in the Philippines, the prophecy has raised global awareness about the potential dangers of volcanic activity, as well as the growing influence of prophetic figures like Apostle Amoako Attah.

His followers now believe that his insight into future events could hold significant weight in terms of spiritual guidance and preparedness.