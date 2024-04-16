Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophetic Revelation About Iran’s Attack On Israel

The recent attacks on Israel by Iran are prophetic and not just an ordinary war or a coincidence.

This was revealed by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah on Angel FM this morning.

Interestingly, Iran’s attack on Israel was prophesied by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) on January 7, 2024, during a church service.

In that message, the man of God revealed that Iran will poke her nose into the Israeli and Gaza war, and when that happens, the war will become more intense, with Russia coming in to support Iran to bomb Israel and pull an offensive attack on Israel.

Also, in a voice message to some Ministers of the Gospel across the world, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah informed them about the revelation he had about Israel and Iran and pointed out that, he saw in the Middle East, precisely Israel, a firepower and he heard a voice saying if they don’t pray for Benjamin Netanyahu, he is going to provoke Iran and Israel and Iraq will have a confrontation and the escalation will be massive and so devastating.

However, he mentioned that if Iran doesn’t come into the scene, this war will not come to an end because by bringing Iran, and provoking Iran, the tension is going to be so high and that is where Israeli allies will sit and say “it is enough.”

The Prophesy Fulfilled

True to his prophecy, Iran had unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Saturday night and early Sunday, targeting Israel in retaliation for April 1’s suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus, which killed 13 people.

Iran’s massive aerial attack marks the first direct strike by Iran on Israeli territory from Iranian soil.

During the attack, explosions were heard in cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The explosions were also heard in Jerusalem, and air raid sirens sounded in more than 720 locations as Israeli forces sought to shoot down the projectiles.

The Israeli military also said the vast majority of the projectiles were intercepted outside the country’s borders with help from the US, the United Kingdom and France.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program today, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that Benjamin Netanyahu will bring trouble into the world with the way and manner he is so emotional about the war.

According to The SEER, from 25 April 2024, if Benjamin Netanyahu starts the fight again, Israel will be seriously damaged.

Prophetic Generation

He indicated that they have entered into their prophetic generation

Jermiah 1:13,14 “And the word of the Lord came to me the second time, saying, “What do you see?”

And I said, “I see a boiling pot, and it is facing away from the north. Then the Lord said to me:

“Out of the north calamity shall break forth On all the land’s inhabitants.”

He explained that during the time of Jeremiah, he saw a pot with fire, saying that, what is happening now is not a pot of fire but a missile; and whether or not, a certain generation has gone, and that the pot comes from the North, and considering the geographical location of Iran in the Middle East, prophetically the Word of God was referring to Iran.

He said, what happened recently was just a friendly fire, but if this continues, it will go hard with Israel.

Jerimiah 6: 1 “Flee for safety, people of Benjamin! Flee from Jerusalem! Sound the trumpet in Tekoa! Raise the signal over Beth Hakkerem! For disaster looms out of the north, even terrible destruction.”

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Iran used this friendly fire to warn Israel because they don’t want the war to be too serious at this time. 2024, he noted, is the year of the dragon and the dragon is pursuing a woman, Israel, which is very prophetic.

“If Israel does not take care, Iran will destroy them. They will bomb their parliament, schools, hospitals, communications installations, and it is going to be dangerous because their next attempt, they will not send ballistic missiles, but IBMs.”