Apostle Nyamekye advises Ghanaians to put their trust in God

The Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman, the Church of Pentecost, has encouraged Ghanaians to keep trusting in the Lord despite the challenges and outcomes of the year 2022.

He said the Lord would surely direct paths in the coming year because he knew how to keep and preserve His own in times of difficulties and despair.

In his New year message to the nation, Apostle Nyamekye, urged Ghanaians to correct errors made in the past and create better chances in the ensuing years.

He said: “We must, however, be mindful to correct the errors of the past and resolve to do things differently in the year ahead to make good the opportunities the Lord will send our way”.

“There is no doubt that the year 2022 has been a very difficult one for many. More so, predictions about the economy for the year ahead made by some economic experts may sound discouraging, but let’s trust the Lord. “

He asked Christians to note that they did not belong to those who shrunk back in the midst of difficulties and the challenges of life, but belonged to those who had faith and were saved as taken from Hebrews 10:39.

Apostle Nyamekye said the Church believed in a God who was able to supply all needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

He noted that in all the difficulties notwithstanding, the Lord’s agenda must still be pursued by the Church, with the theme : “Repositioning the Local Church for Maximum Impact in the Nations”.

This would climax a five-year strategic vision of the Pentecost Church dubbed, Vision 2023, which has as its overarching theme, “Possessing the Nations – Equipping the Church to Transform every Sphere of Society with the Values and Principles of the Kingdom of God”.

“We foresee that when the local church is well positioned and made more vibrant, it can be released to make a difference in a hopeless world. This is because the strength of the Church lies with the local church, ” he added.

“On behalf of the Executive Council of the Church, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a glorious New Year. May the Lord bless you and keep you, ”he added.