Apostle Nyamekye Urges Christians To Wholly Trust In The Lord

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, has urged Christians to invest their full trust in the Lord, who is sovereign to turn their hopeless situations around.

He said that sometimes certain situations may look dire and impossible for men, but when God shows up, He changes things because He is Sovereign.

Speaking at a Special Evening Service on PENT TV on Sunday, October 9, 2022, on the topic: “The Valley Of Dry Bones,” with the main Scripture taken from Ezekiel 37:1-6, Apostle Nyamekye encouraged Christians to have an absolute faith in God and trust in His deliverance no matter the situation.

“I want you to trust in the Almighty God, and begin to act upon the Word of God in faith. Many times, in our day to day life, it is devoid of faith, but today I want you to act like a child of God.”

Explaining who God is, and reading from Romans 4:17, the noted theologian said that God is supreme, and there is no limitation to what He can do.

“The God who gives life to the dead and calls into being things that are not as though they were. In the midst of darkness, He calls out light. He holds the whole world in His hands. He sends some people to the grave, and at the same time, He brings some out it. He is the Great God we serve. Now, if you are a child of God, begin to behave like God; call things that are not as though they were,” he stated, adding, “That was what God was inviting Ezekiel to do – to act like a child of God.”

Referring to the main Scripture, Chairman Nyamekye said that the dry bones represented the hopeless situation of Israel in exile. He noted that the state of Israel was sinful, wretched with wounds and open sores all over (Isaiah 1:2-3, 6) just like dry bones in a valley with no hope of deliverance or relief (Ezekiel 37:11).

“These disjointed bleak of bones spell out despair and hopelessness,” he remarked.

With this vision, according to Apostle Nyamekye, Ezekiel was confronted with death and curse. However, he said, Ezekiel’s response to God leaves the outcome to the sovereignty of God. He noted that all that Ezekiel had to do was to prophesy, but the one who was going to cause the bones to live was the Sovereign Lord.

“To prophesy is to repeat God’s Word spoken to you. So, Ezekiel’s job was to repeat the word of God as he heard Him speak,” the Chairman stressed.

Referencing a quote from Leonard Ravenhil, who once said: “When we connect our impotence to His omnipotence, impossibility is dissolved,” Apostle Eric Nyamekye urged Christians to speak the word of God into hopeless situations.

“The power to cause is not from any man. All that God expects us to do is to repeat what He has said. Let us speak the Word of God into hopeless situations and dry bones will live again,” he assured.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, therefore, charged Christians to connect to the omnipotence of God to have their situations changed for the better.

“I want you to believe God for the impossibilities. Be careful what you are labeling impossible. God is waiting for someone who will trust Him as Sovereign Lord; the Supreme power and authority.

“God is waiting for someone who will trust His living Word and apply as he hears Him say and situations will change,” he ended.

Source: Emmanuel Nana Nsiah