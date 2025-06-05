Apostle Samuel Otu Appiah Commends President Mahama

Source: Samuel Tieku (Kofi Yesu)

Goaso, May 31, 2015 — Apostle Samuel Otu Appiah, Area Head of the Church of Pentecost in Goaso, delivered a heartfelt message during a special gathering held in honour of H.E. President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to the Ahafo Region today.

In his remarks, Apostle Appiah warmly congratulated President Mahama on his re-election, describing it as an “overwhelming victory” and a testament to the continued trust Ghanaians place in his leadership.

He also praised the President’s recent institution of a National Day of Prayer, calling it a timely and spiritually significant gesture. “This initiative reflects a deep appreciation for the role of faith and divine guidance in our national journey,” Apostle Appiah stated.

The Apostle went on to express sincere gratitude for the appointment of Hon. Charity Gardiner as the first female Regional Minister for Ahafo. He commended her for her “immense commitment” to the region’s progress, highlighting her inclusive leadership style and accessibility.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts, Apostle Appiah also drew attention to persistent challenges facing the Ahafo Region. Chief among them, he noted, was the lack of essential social amenities and infrastructure.

He specifically pointed to the poor condition of the major roads linking Mabang to Goaso, Ntotroso, and Achirensua to Sunyani, and urged the government to prioritise their rehabilitation. He further emphasised the pressing need for a regional hospital and a public university, stating that their absence continues to limit access to quality healthcare and higher education.

Apostle Appiah concluded his address by calling for stronger collaboration between government, traditional authorities, and faith-based organisations to drive the holistic development of the Ahafo Region.