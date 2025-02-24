Apostle Spokwell Darko Receives Doctorate

The Glory Impact Prophetic and Apostolic College in conjunction with the Glory Impact Ministerial Council has conferred on the founder and General Overseer of the Overcomers Royal Sanctuary (ORS) in Agona Swedru Apostle Joshua Spokwell Darko Doctorate in Christian Education.

The Chairman of the Council and General Overseer of the Glory Impact Word Cathedral, Archbishop (Dr.) Aaron Allotey who conferred the status of Apostle (Dr.) Joshua Spokwell Darko charged him to see his elevation as a new challenge in his life and ministry.

He was later handed a certificate and plaque with a citation.

Receiving it, Apostle (Dr.) Spokwell Darko assured the congregation that he sees his elevation as a new challenge that gives him additional responsibility of not only imparting the word of God to win souls for the Kingdom but also being a father figure to everybody he comes into contact with, irrespective of their religious affiliation.

Becoming a born-again in 1999, Apostle (Dr.) Spokwell Darko attended Agape Bible College in Accra and proceeded to read Business Law in Nigeria but could not complete it due to circumstances beyond his control, in 2004, he established the Armour of God Church in Nigeria.

In 2008/2009, he attended the Redeemed Christian School of Missions at Ede Emeji at Ibadan State, a school founded by internationally acclaimed preacher, Pastor Enoch Adeboye before moving to Ghana to establish his new church, the Overcomers Royal Sanctuary (ORS) in 2011.

Again in 2016, he attended the Living Faith Theological Seminary in Agona Swedru. After graduation, he was appointed as an Administrator and Lecturer in Ministerial Ethics and Character Development by the school.