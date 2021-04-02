Pastor Bernard Korang, Saki Circuit Head Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church International, has advised Christians to make the Easter Season very relevant to their lives.

In a sermon to mark the 2021 Good Friday service in Saki in the Kpone Katamanso municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Pastor Korang said the season was meant to reflect on the suffering Jesus Christ endured for the sake of humanity when he came on earth some 2000 years ago.

Preaching on the theme: ‘Strength to mount up wings like eagles’ he said Christians must continue to trust in their saviour Jesus Christ for strength even during hard times.

He said it was also important for believers to forgive each other, saying God also forgave the sins of humans, hence the coming of Jesus Christ on earth for the remission of sins.

The Ghana News Agency observed that most churches within the Nmlitsakpo electoral area conducted church services to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross at Calvary some 2000 years ago.

Some were dressed in all-black attire to observe the day.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article‘We need realistic strategies to address protracted chieftaincy disputes’
Next articleNCCE: Easter must ignite nationalism
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here