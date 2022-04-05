Appearance Of Some Nurses Defeats The Purpose Of Care To Patients – Chief Nurse

Mr Bernard Anarkor, the Upper East Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, says the appearance of some nurses and midwives in health facilities defeats the purpose of care and hope to patients.

He said the colour, design and professional code of dressing for nurses and midwives were meant to give hope and relief to patients and clients at health facilities and indicated that the length of the female uniform was supposed to be below the knee.

The Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer expressed concern that some female nurses and midwives wore uniforms that were above their knees, “I want to urge all of you to please dress professionally according to specification.”

Mr Anarkor was speaking at a matriculation ceremony of 366 students at the Midwifery Training College in Bolgatanga, out of which 188 were first year Diploma, 16 Post Basic students, and second-year students made of 143 Diploma and 19 Post Basic students.

According to him, the full complement of the uniform was designed to protect them from hospital acquired infections in their work environment and serve as a form of identification for them in public.

He advised the matriculants to attach seriousness to their studies and abide by the College’s rules and regulations to enable them to excel and come out as professional midwives at the end of the training programme.

“Please manage your time very well, you are not here to joke. You have all the learning materials, so learn hard, acquire the knowledge, and put it into practice,” Mr Anarkor said.

Mrs Christiana Amalba, the Acting Principal of the College used the occasion to solicit support from philanthropists, Non-Governmental Organizations, and stakeholders to assist the institution to build more classrooms and other infrastructures.

She said the College had vast land and needed more infrastructure, including hostel facilities and auditorium to enhance its capacity to admit more students to improve the number of midwives in the Region and country.

Mrs Amalba advised the students to take their studies seriously, be of good behaviour and subject themselves to the authority of the College to complete successfully and work to promote safe delivery to curtail maternal mortality in Ghana.

She said per the matriculation oath they took as fresh students; they were expected to contribute their quota to uplift the image of the College in the country in any health facility they found themselves.

The Chairperson of the College’s Advisory Board, Dr Helen Akolgo-Azupogo, in her address, told the matriculants that they were admitted to the College based on merit, “You will be required to continue to justify your stay here through your performance.”

She said both management of the College and the Advisory Board were glad to have them as students and cautioned that management would however not hesitate to expel them based on poor academic performance.