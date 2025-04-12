Appiah‑Kubi Seeks Due Process for Work Beyond Sixty

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Andy Appiah‑Kubi has urged public servants who reach the statutory retirement age of sixty to adhere strictly to legal procedures if they wish to remain in service.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points on April 12, he said the law clearly mandates retirement at sixty but allows for extensions when properly justified through established channels.

“There is no need to debate this. The law is clear. When you turn sixty, you must retire. If there’s a need for someone to stay, we must see proper justification and follow the due process,” Mr Appiah‑Kubi stated, emphasising that any continuation beyond retirement age must be backed by sound reasons and formal approval.

Thomas Musah Tanko, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, supported the principle of orderly transitions. He proposed that retirees whose expertise remains essential could either receive a two‑year extension or be engaged as consultants, ensuring that institutional memory is preserved amid ongoing civil service reforms.

Labour consultant Austin Gamey added his voice in favour of the suspension of post‑retirement contract extensions. He described the previous system as open to abuse and said it deprived young professionals of opportunities, calling instead for deliberate efforts to train and empower the next generation of workers.

The discussion follows President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to suspend contract extensions for retirees in the public sector. Leaders of organised labour, including the Trades Union Congress, have since urged the government to conduct extensive consultations before fully implementing the policy, warning of potential disruptions if changes are rushed.

Under the Labour Act 651 of 2003, public sector employees must retire at sixty, while those in the mining industry retire at fifty‑five. With more than 700 000 workers in the civil and public services and over 1 000 annual retirements, the suspension of extensions is poised to reshape workforce dynamics and expand opportunities for younger professionals.

Over the years, successive administrations have relied on post‑retirement contracts to retain experienced civil servants, often without clear succession strategies. Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has similarly urged skilled retirees to establish private consultancy firms, allowing their expertise to remain accessible while freeing public sector roles for younger talent.

As Ghana moves to implement the suspension, updating regulations such as L.I. 1833 to formalise consultancy arrangements and set transparent criteria for extensions could help balance the preservation of institutional memory with the imperative of youth inclusion.