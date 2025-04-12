Appiah‑Kubi Urges NPP and NDC Unity on Bawku

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Kwame Andy Appiah‑Kubi has appealed to the leadership of both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party to work together to end the deadly conflict in Bawku.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday April 12 he said that politicians from both sides must “hold hands to solve the problem” and demonstrate to residents that it is not in anyone’s interest for Ghanaians to kill one another.

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor the Majority Chief Whip urged the young people of Bawku to lay down their arms and embrace peace. He told viewers that development cannot proceed in the municipality while violence persists and noted that insecurity prevents the repair of roads the extension of electricity and the operation of schools and markets.

On Friday April 11 President John Dramani Mahama condemned the latest outbreak of violence at the graduation parade of the Ghana Military Academy. He described a recent market clash that resulted in loss of life and property damage as “unfortunate” and reaffirmed his government’s support for the mediation process led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II which is set to resume next week upon the traditional ruler’s return from abroad.

The renewed hostilities on Thursday April 10 reportedly involved clashes between police and some youth and left several people dead or injured. During the unrest the private residence of MP Mahama Ayariga was also set ablaze.

Since the conflict reignited in November 2021 teaching and learning in Bawku has been severely disrupted with thousands of pupils and teachers fleeing the municipality. Any lasting peace effort will need to address the social and economic wounds inflicted by years of instability.