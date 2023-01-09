Appiah Kubi and Winfred Abbey win 2023 Wogbejeke Pillow Fighting Championship

Edwin Appiah Kubi defeated Kelvin Attipoe by a score of 2-1 to emerge winner of the 2023 Wogbejeke Pillow Fighting Championship at Chorkor on Saturday, January 7th, 2023.

He beat other amazing opponents before reaching the final and he promised to train hard to become a zonal, regional and national champion to represent Ghana at the international level.

The event which pulled people from all walks of life to the Tea Garden T Junction at Chorkor was is initiative of Dreamland Sports Plus and One On One Foundation in collaboration with the organizers of the Wogbejeke Arts and Entertainment Festival as well as traditional and political leaders.

The Pillow Fighters Champions on the day may be lucky to represent Ghana at international tournaments as other communities get ready to taste the sport and compete in a league coming up soon.

The Pillow Fighters who made history at Chorkor include Michael Olass, Kelvin Atippoe, Promise Sackey, Joseph Quarcoopome, Jessy Quarcoopome, Edwin Appiah, Abraham Kotey and Richard Armah.

The female fighters who kept the spectators cheering were Winnifred Abbey, Ruth Ekow, Hennrieta Mensah and Rita Sackey. All the participants were rewarded with gifts and products from the sponsors.

Winfred Abbey proved too strong for Henrietta Mensah to win the female category. She took home an undisclosed cash prize.

There were some juvenile boxing bouts to spice the show and everyone did well including the referees and judges, time keeper, card girls and master of the ceremony.

Mr. Charles Oteng Acquah, events coordinator of Dreamland Sports Plus applauded the performers and urged them to train hard to become champions in subsequent tournaments coming up.

Assemblyman for Chorkor, Hon. Theophilus Quaye said his community has embraced Pillow Fighting and they will set up a gym to specially train pillow fighters as he foresees the sport as another income generating venture.

The event attracted other Assemblymen from Mamprobi as well as the Chairman of the Sub Metro.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Pillow Fighting Championship commended the people of Chorkor for displaying discipline and good behavior during the program. He hinted that the next place to host Pillow Fighting Championship may be Accra Central (Ga Mashie), Mamprobi or Kaneshie

Mr. Joseph Dess Mens, CEO of Wogbejeke also thanked all who supported and contributed to make the event successful.

Good Day Energy Drink and 8pm Whisky supported the baby sport which is gradually becoming a crowd pulling discipline.

Pillow Fighting Championship in Ghana is approved and sanctioned by Mr. Steve Williams, the American founder and President of World Pillow Fighting Championship.