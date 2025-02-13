Appiah Stadium Reaffirms Loyalty to Mahama

Frank Kwaku Appiah, better known as Appiah Stadium, has once again expressed his unwavering admiration for former President John Dramani Mahama, calling him a genuinely good person with commendable leadership qualities.

Speaking candidly, the Kumasi-based political activist and ardent National Democratic Congress supporter stressed that his respect for Mahama goes beyond frequent personal interactions.

“Mahama is a good person, but as I have said before, even if I had the opportunity to meet him every day, I wouldn’t do that,” he remarked, underscoring that his deep-seated respect stems from Mahama’s character and governance style rather than constant contact.

Despite his longstanding loyalty, Appiah Stadium acknowledged that his recent efforts to get closer to Mahama were strategic. “Since I was in Accra, I had to get closer to him to remind him of my presence in case there was a job opportunity,” he explained. He recalled being invited to Jubilee House and noted that discussions about a potential appointment are still underway.

The activist, who has been a vocal advocate for the NDC, revealed that his ideal role would be in the security sector, ideally as head of security at Ghana Gas or a petroleum company. “At the very least, I would be content with a position like that,” he said, adding that his dedication and support should not go unrewarded.

This renewed display of loyalty highlights the intricate link between political allegiance and personal advancement in Ghana’s political landscape, reflecting a broader expectation among grassroots supporters that consistent backing will eventually translate into tangible opportunities within the administration.