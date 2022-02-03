Appiate Explosion Disaster: COVID-19 National Trust Fund Supports Victims

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has presented medical items and PPE to five (5) medical facilities providing care to victims and displaced persons of the Apiate explosion disaster.

The items include: 2,000 pieces of KN95 face masks, 2,200 pieces of disposable hand gloves, 2,300 pieces of disposable surgical nose masks,29 pieces of thermometer guns, 2,080 pieces of disposable bedsheets,2,100 pieces of coveralls, 3,200 pieces of cloth nose masks,155 gallons of liquid soap,140 gallons of hand sanitizers and 408 pieces of tissue rolls.

The items were delivered by a 3- member team from the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Secretariat at Bogoso the capital of the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Presenting the items, the Spokesperson for the Trust Fund Kwame Bempah Osei-Hweree expressed the sympathies of the Board of Trustees and Staff of the Trust Fund to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion as well as those who were injured and were receiving treatment at the beneficiary medical facilities.

He stated that the disaster had occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic so it was important to provide the needed items that would enable the survivors to protect themselves and their relatives from contracting the Corona Virus, as well as supporting the frontline workers to protect themselves whilst they continued to care for the sick and the injured.

The items were received by the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Director of Health Services, Mr. Joseph Sampson, who expressed his appreciation to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund for the timely intervention.

He indicated that the items would go a long way to help protect the displaced victims and create the awareness that the COVID-19 pandemic was still not over.

He called on the Trust Fund to still come to support the displaced victims with more of such items now that they had been settled at a permeant camp at Bogoso until the national efforts of reconstructing the devastated Apiate town were completed.

The beneficiary medical facilities are the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, Bogoso Health Centre, Wassa Akropng Government Hospital, Inner City Hospital at Bogoso and Apinto Hospital, a private medical facility at Tarkwa.

The Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe; the Western Regional Director of Public Health, Dr. Gifty Amugi; Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly, Hon. Dr. Isaac Dasmani and Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah, the Municipal Director of NADMO, accompanied the Director of Health Services of the Municipality to receive the items.