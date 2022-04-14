Appiatse reconstruction team to strictly stick to the May 1, 2022, deadline

The roofing of structures, which the Future Global Resources Company Limited gave out to the Lands and Natural Resources to temporarily accommodate victims of the Appiatse explosion is progressing steadily.

During a familiarization visit to the site on Wednesday, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team told the media that, the priority of the Government was to ensure that the people of Appiatse were not exposed to the vagaries of the weather and heavy downpour.

He gave the assurance that the reconstruction team would strictly stick to the May 1, 2022, deadline to ensure the transition of the victims from the tents to the temporary buildings.

“My team anticipated this happening and so we planned ahead…that is why we have been in talks with FGR on these buildings and today, as we have witnessed, roofing has commenced and we will be sure to stick to the May 1st time frame to transition the people to the temporary structures,” Mr Owusu-Bio stated.

Addressing the media, Mr Owusu-Bio said that 31 buildings had been refurbished with wood frames and some with roofs and convinced that they would be done in the next two weeks.

He added that having done a head count at the camp, the 31 buildings would accommodate up to 110 family units, with each family at the camp getting a room, on average four individuals per family.

Addressing the displaced victims of the explosion, Mr Owusu-Bio reaffirmed government’s commitment to move them to the temporary structures, adding that the President Akufo-Addo led government was putting in place all necessary measures to accommodate them on the May1st.

On behalf of the President, the Deputy Minister also empathised with the people of Appiatse, particularly those whose tents were destroyed by the recent heavy downpour.

Mr Blankson Hermans, a member of the Reconstruction Implementation Committee and representative from the Ghana Institute of Architects, also told the media that as part of preparations towards the main reconstruction, all demarcations on the site had been completed.

He said the road networks will commence ahead of time

As part of the working visit, the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUPSA) presented the local plan of the Model Community to the Municipal Assembly, which was adopted for implementation, after the extensive presentation by Mr. Mohammed Alhassan Damba, the Director for Research Monitoring and Evaluation of LUPSA.