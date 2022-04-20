Appiatse Residents Assisted To Register And Renew NHIS Cards

Newmont Ghana has assisted residents of Appiatse to register and renew their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards that have expired.

The initiative was to enable the residents to have access to quality healthcare.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Director, Communications and External Relations for Newmont Ghana, Mr Agbeko Azumah, said the Mine also presented some medical consumables.

He said when the explosion happened, the company visited the victims and later as employees, they launched a fund-raising campaign in aid of the plight of Appiatse community, adding, “the fund raising has been done and the company matched whatever we raised and decided to support in the area of healthcare.

“We did a lot of stakeholder consultation, had discussions with the MCE and a number of stakeholders and realized that healthcare was the most critical support at this time so we thought of taking up the cost of registration or the renewal of their health insurance membership” Mr Azumah explained.

He emphasized that “as you can see officers of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the district have carried out that exercise on our behalf, so we commissioned them to renew membership for the entire community.

“We came with a team from ISOS Ghana who have done a needs assessment of the first aid post at the camp. They would advise us on the kind of support we can provide.

“The MCE has assured us that very soon the victims will be moving to another place where there are lots of structures. We can only hope and pray that gradually the victims will be able to reintegrate themselves into society and whatever condition that they have suffered over time they would be able to get over it and start life again,” he added.

Newmont Ghana earlier provided some relief items to the community and through the Ghana Chamber of Mines they have also helped with the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.

Dr Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, who received the medical equipment thanked Newmont Ghana and IOS.

He said such intervention would help improve upon the well-being of the victims at the camp.

He pledged the items donated would be handed over to the infirmary at the relief camp and would be put to effective use to benefit the residents.