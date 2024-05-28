Appiatse Support Fund Praises GCM Members for Their Contributions

The Appiatse Support Fund (ASF) has expressed its profound gratitude to members of Ghana Chamber of Mines for their generous contributions towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse Township.

In a statement signed by its Chairperson, Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee, ASF said the collective effort by members of the Chamber “underscores the remarkable spirit of solidarity and collaboration by the mining industry, which was leveraged to serve the needs of the nation in its time of difficulty.”

“The ASF recognizes and appreciates the exemplary leadership and empathy demonstrated by the Chamber and its members, especially Newmont Africa, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Asante Gold Corp., AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Golden Star Wassa, Maxam Ghana Ltd, Pelangio Ahafo Gh Ltd, Sandvik Mining & Construction Limited, Adamus Resources Limited, Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd, Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd, Liebherr Ghana Ltd, Mantrac Ghana Ltd, SGS Laboratory Services Ltd, Veolia Ghana Ltd, Miwatek Ghana Ltd, and DRA Ghana Ltd, whose generous donations played a pivotal role in facilitating the reconstruction of the community.”

