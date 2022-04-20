Appiatse Support Funds Committee Appeals For More Funds

Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee has appealed to Ghanaians to continue to extend support towards government’s effort to rebuild the destroyed Appiatse Community.

Dr. Joyce Aryee averred that although donations have been received to aid government to reconstruct the whole Appiatse township, it is not enough. She stated that the people of Appiatse need all and sundry to ensure the reconstruction project of the town is completed on time.

“Good people of Ghana, the people of Appiatse still need you. On behalf of the Appiatse Support Funds Committee, I am coming to you again first with gratitude. Corporate Ghana, churches, institutions, individuals and politicians, you’ve done very well and we are very grateful but the people of Appiatse still need you.” Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee

According to Dr. Joyce Aryee, work has started in earnest and given the amount of work that needs to be done, the GHS38.5 million that the committee has received sounds like a lot but not enough. “We are going to have to do roads, electricity, we have to give them water in the addition to the houses that we are going to provide. The residents of Appiatse will also have to be given sustainable livelihoods.”

1,700 Cement Bags Donated

Earlier, Peewood and Tema Bonded Terminal Limited contributed towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse Community. The presentation of the 1,700 bags of cement in a cheque equivalent of 100,000 Ghana Cedis was made by Ms. Yasmine Adu Arthur at a brief event on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO, Ms. Yasmine Adu Arthur hoped that her outfit’s contribution to the Appiatse Support Fund will help Government achieve its goal of rebuilding Appiatse into a Green City for the benefit of its indigenes who have suffered gravely.

Ms. Adu Arthur averred that as a company that transport, handle and store dangerous goods, it recognizes the importance and expertise required in safely transporting things from one point to other. She stated that hearing the explosion that took place saddened her outfit and moved it to make the donation.

Ms. Arthur further disclosed the company’s partnership with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in providing real time data of all classes of dangerous goods delivered so that, consignments can be tracked and monitored by EPA once they depart. She stated that to provide safety on the roads, the company provides short safety training sessions to external drivers that enter the terminal to transport specialized goods through the corridors of the country.

The Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee on her part, expressed her appreciation, noting that the contribution will help the community immensely. She stressed that though the Support Fund Committee is not part of the Reconstruction and implementation team, they work very closely with them and monitor all progress made. She disclosed that the workers are busily rehabilitating some uncompleted buildings for temporary shelter because the rains will not allow the victims to be kept in tents.

Dr. Joyce Aryee further stated that the roads for the whole reconstruction project will commence by the end of April to prevent the heavy down pour from delaying progress. She applauded the company stating that the cement donated is very timely and will be very useful in the ongoing reconstruction.