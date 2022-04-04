Appiatse Victims Receive Cash, Dignity Kit Donation From Ghana Red Cross Society

The Ghana Red Cross Society has identified 400 household to benefit from the Cash Voucher Assistance Programme for the affected victims of the Appiatse Explosion Disaster.

Additionally, 220 hygiene kits and 220 dignity kits including sanitary wear have been distributed to some families.

Mr Jonathan Hope, the National Disaster Manager during a visit to the relocated site of the victims promised an extra 180 hygiene kits and 320 dignity kits.

He said the Ghana Red Cross Society focused its initial intervention on affected families, including those injured and displaced and noted that the Cash Voucher Assistance was to directly assist affected victims.

The Society was currently supporting Shelter, psychosocial first aid and family tracing, as well as hygiene promotion, health messages and awareness.

Mr Hope said the community was consulted, listened to and informed of the selection process through a stakeholders’ engagement to arrive at the numbers.

The beneficiary selection criteria included families of injured persons, as well as households led by women who lost their livelihoods due to the explosion.

The Regional Chairman of the Society, Mr Frank Asante pledged the continued support of the society through the reconstruction stage until life returned to normal.

Mr Benjamin Acquah, the Western Regional Manager of the Society was collaborating with international partners and donors to build more shelters for the victims.

He stated that the society had provided some 15 hand washing deliverables at vantage points to enhance general wellbeing of the people.