Apple Inc. on Tuesday unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

The company said in a press release that it is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

In its 2020 Environmental Progress Report released Tuesday, Apple details its plans to reduce emissions by 75 percent by 2030 while developing innovative carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25 percent of its comprehensive footprint.

Apple’s 10-year roadmap will lower emissions with a series of innovative actions, including low carbon product design, expanding energy efficiency, renewable energy, process and material innovations, and carbon removal, the company said.

Through a new partnership with Apple, the U.S.-China Green Fund will invest 100 million U.S. dollars in accelerated energy efficiency projects for Apple’s suppliers, said the statement.

“The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook. Enditem

