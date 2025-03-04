Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Urges Tech Sector to Prioritize Open-Source for Transparent Innovation

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has issued a passionate plea for the global technology industry to embrace open-source development, framing it as a critical step toward fostering transparency, innovation, and public trust.

Speaking at Barcelona’s Talent Arena, a flagship event organized by Mobile World Capital Barcelona to spotlight digital talent and technological advancement, Wozniak argued that open-source code—software freely accessible for public use, modification, and collaboration—is essential to addressing ethical concerns and driving sustainable progress in an increasingly algorithm-driven world.

“Technology must move decisively toward open-source code,” Wozniak declared, addressing a packed auditorium of developers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. “When we can review and improve existing systems collectively, we unlock creativity and accountability.” A lifelong advocate for democratizing technology, he stressed that transparent code allows developers to audit security flaws, adapt tools to evolving needs, and ensure technologies align with societal values. His remarks come amid growing scrutiny of proprietary systems, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation reshape industries, often without public insight into their decision-making processes.

Wozniak expressed unease over the tech sector’s reliance on “closed-off” algorithms and proprietary platforms, which he argued obscure how data is used and limit user control. “Transparency isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the bedrock of trust,” he said, highlighting scandals involving biased AI models and opaque data harvesting. “With open-source, we can dissect how technology truly works and steer it toward the greater good.”

The tech industry remains divided on the issue. While giants like Google and Microsoft have championed open-source projects such as Android and VS Code, others, including Apple, guard their proprietary ecosystems closely. Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985 but remains a revered figure, acknowledged this tension but insisted the sector’s future hinges on collaboration. “Innovation thrives when minds work together, not in silos,” he said, nodding to early computing pioneers who shared breakthroughs freely.

Critics of open-source models often cite commercial risks, including lost revenue and intellectual property theft. Yet Wozniak countered that the benefits—accelerated problem-solving, stronger security, and user empowerment—far outweigh these concerns. He pointed to Linux, the open-source operating system now underpinning most cloud infrastructure, as proof that shared innovation can coexist with profitability.

The speech has reignited debates over ethical tech development, particularly as governments draft regulations to rein in AI and data monopolies. European policymakers, for instance, are pushing for stricter transparency rules under the EU’s Digital Services Act, while U.S. lawmakers grapple with balancing innovation and accountability.

Wozniak’s vision extends beyond software. He called for open-source principles to influence hardware design, education, and policymaking, urging leaders to prioritize “shared knowledge over trade secrets.” As AI’s influence grows, his appeal underscores a pressing question: Can the tech industry balance profit and transparency while ensuring tools serve humanity—not the other way around? For Wozniak, the answer lies in openness. “The next era of progress,” he said, “must belong to everyone.”