Apple Criticizes Meta’s Interoperability Demands, Cites Privacy Concerns Amid Growing DMA Tensions

Apple has voiced strong criticism against Meta Platforms over the latter’s repeated requests for access to Apple’s software tools, claiming such demands could compromise user privacy and security.

The dispute highlights the intensifying rivalry between the two tech giants, as both companies navigate the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to curb anticompetitive behavior and foster a level playing field in the tech industry.

The DMA, which came into effect last year, requires dominant tech companies like Apple to allow competitors and app developers to interoperate with their services or face fines of up to 10% of their global annual revenue. Meta has made 15 interoperability requests to Apple—more than any other company—seeking access to Apple’s technology stack.

Apple contends that many of Meta’s requests, some of which it deems irrelevant to Meta’s hardware operations, could pose significant risks to user privacy. Specifically, Apple expressed concern that granting Meta’s demands could allow Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to access sensitive user data, including messages, emails, phone calls, photos, calendar events, passwords, and more. “If Apple were to have to grant all of these requests, Meta could essentially track every app a user interacts with, and gain unprecedented access to their personal data,” the company stated.

Apple also pointed to Meta’s history of privacy-related fines in Europe, further raising concerns about the company’s handling of sensitive user information. In response, Meta denied Apple’s privacy claims, accusing the company of using privacy as a pretext to preserve its competitive advantage. “What Apple is actually saying is they don’t believe in interoperability,” a Meta spokesperson remarked, adding that Apple’s privacy concerns lack a solid basis.

The European Commission, which oversees the enforcement of the DMA, recently released preliminary findings on Apple’s compliance with the regulations. These findings propose several measures, including the requirement for Apple to provide regular updates to developers, establish a neutral mechanism for resolving technical disputes, and enable interoperability with iOS notifications across all connected devices, including Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro. A final decision on Apple’s compliance is expected by March 2025.

As the case progresses, it may set a precedent for how tech companies handle interoperability requirements under the DMA. For Apple, the stakes are high, as the company seeks to maintain user trust and protect its ecosystem. Meanwhile, Meta views the regulations as an opportunity to expand its reach and enhance its competitive positioning. With the March deadline looming, the outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for the future of tech competition, privacy, and consumer protection in the EU.