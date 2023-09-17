Apple fixes iPhone 12 radiation problems

Apple has said it would issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France, in what seemed to offer a way out of a said row with French regulators which had ordered the suspension of the phone’s sale due to breaches of radiation exposure limits.

“We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France,” Apple said in a statement.

“This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern,” it said.

The French ANFR regulator is preparing to test this software update rapidly, and would eventually bring the model into compliance with European standards applied in France, and lift the marketing withdrawal, French digital affairs minister Jean Noel Barrot’s ministry said in a statement.