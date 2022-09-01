Apple, Google Plan to Produce Some Next Generation Smartphones Outside of China

A small number of Apple’s latest iPhone models will be produced in India, while a part of the Google Pixel phone’s production will take place in Vietnam, the report said, citing people familiar with the companies’ plans.

Apple and Google are set to unveil the new generation of smartphones in the coming weeks, according to the report.

China remains the largest manufacturer of consumer electronics, but products from western companies are increasingly being produced in other countries, the report said. Apple and Microsoft began shipping electronic devices from Vietnam, while Amazon began producing Fire TV devices in India – all products made in China several years ago, according to the report.

The production shift comes in response to worries about geopolitical tensions and pandemic-related disruptions of the supply chain involving China in the last few years, the report said. Manufacturers fear that basing their supply chains in China risks uncertainty amid increasing tensions between Washington and Beijing, the report said.

Tensions have risen following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, including an increase in military activity around the island and adjacent strait. The Biden administration has defended the lawmaker’s visit, while China has condemned it as a violation of sovereignty.